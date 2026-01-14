Left Menu

India Launches Digital Platform to Boost Low-Carbon Exports

India has launched the India CBAM Registry, a digital platform aimed at strengthening its export ecosystem in line with EU's carbon transparency demands. This initiative connects EU buyers with Indian suppliers meeting CBAM criteria, ensuring supplier visibility, compliance, and fostering low-carbon trade readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:51 IST
India is taking a significant step in bolstering its export ecosystem by launching the India CBAM Registry, a digital platform designed to align with the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). The initiative, marking an essential phase in India's low-carbon trade advancements, supports exporters in adhering to evolving carbon transparency needs.

The India CBAM Registry intends to serve as a central hub for connecting European Union buyers with Indian suppliers who are ready for CBAM compliance. With the EU transitioning its CBAM regime, European buyers are keen on securing reliable suppliers who meet standardized reporting frameworks. This move is pivotal in ensuring that Indian exporters showcase their readiness without revealing confidential emissions data publicly.

Operationally managed by CleanCarbon.ai, the platform enhances India's export resilience, offering secure and structured channels for data requests and supplier identification. Key industry bodies like the Services Export Promotion Council and FICCI back the initiative, which formalizes its efforts with a national online unveiling set for January 2026.

