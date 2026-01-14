Building a Competitive Chemical Export Ecosystem: Insights from the Chemexcil Workshop
Chemexcil organized a workshop focusing on enhancing competitiveness and regulatory compliance for chemical exporters. The event, supported by the Department of Commerce and other stakeholders, highlighted the importance of trust, transparency, and the effective use of Free Trade Agreements to sustain export growth and bolster MSME exporters.
On Wednesday, Chemexcil, the apex body for chemical exporters, held a significant workshop to explore ways to boost competitiveness and ensure regulatory compliance within the industry.
This one-day event, supported by the Department of Commerce, drew in participants from across the industry, including government officials.
Discussions centered on building a transparent export ecosystem and the strategic use of Free Trade Agreements to aid exporters in navigating global market challenges effectively.