Building a Competitive Chemical Export Ecosystem: Insights from the Chemexcil Workshop

Chemexcil organized a workshop focusing on enhancing competitiveness and regulatory compliance for chemical exporters. The event, supported by the Department of Commerce and other stakeholders, highlighted the importance of trust, transparency, and the effective use of Free Trade Agreements to sustain export growth and bolster MSME exporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Chemexcil, the apex body for chemical exporters, held a significant workshop to explore ways to boost competitiveness and ensure regulatory compliance within the industry.

This one-day event, supported by the Department of Commerce, drew in participants from across the industry, including government officials.

Discussions centered on building a transparent export ecosystem and the strategic use of Free Trade Agreements to aid exporters in navigating global market challenges effectively.

