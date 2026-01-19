Left Menu

Billionaires Rising: Political Power and Unequal Wealth Divide

A new study highlights billionaires being 4,000 times more likely to secure political office than ordinary people, as their wealth surged in 2025, sparking dangerous political inequality. Oxfam's report warns of the erosion of political freedoms, urging governments to curb the power of the super-rich and protect citizens' rights.

Davos | Updated: 19-01-2026 05:31 IST
As global elites gather in the snowy streets of Davos for the 56th World Economic Forum, a revealing study by Oxfam International casts light on the troubling intersection of wealth and political power. The report finds billionaires 4,000 times more likely to hold political office than the average citizen, highlighting the rising chasm between rich and poor.

In 2025, billionaire wealth surged over 16%, tripling the five-year average to a historic high of $18.3 trillion USD. Meanwhile, one in four people relatedly endure food insecurity, painting a stark contrast that underscores dangerous political inequality poised to upend democratic systems worldwide.

Amitabh Behar, Oxfam's Executive Director, cites inadequate government policies catering to elite interests, furthering this divide. The report calls for substantial inequality reduction strategies, taxation reform on the ultra-wealthy, and empowering ordinary citizens to safeguard societal freedoms and equity.

