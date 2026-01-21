Raymond Realty Unveils Luxury Housing Project in Mumbai

Raymond Realty, a prominent player in India's real estate sector, has announced plans to develop a new luxury housing project in Mumbai, covering an area of 5.62 acres. The project, 'The Address by GS, Wadala,' is anticipated to generate revenues of approximately Rs 5,000 crore.

The company, a part of the Raymond Group, aims to enhance its foothold in the Mumbai market through this development. CEO Harmohan Sahni emphasized the value addition this project brings to their long-term portfolio and highlighted their commitment to an asset-light expansion strategy.

Raymond Realty established its presence in the real estate market in 2019 and has since developed numerous residential and commercial properties across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The firm stands as a leading real estate developer today.