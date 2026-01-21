Geopolitical Tensions Resurface as Trump Targets Greenland

President Donald Trump has rekindled geopolitical tensions with his recent threats to initiate a trade confrontation over Greenland. This development has reignited market volatility, causing worries among investors about potential lasting damage to asset prices, reminiscent of previous trade disputes.

The volatility triggered a sell-off in multiple asset classes, leading to a sharp decline in stocks and the U.S. dollar. Despite Trump's historical flexibility on tariffs, concerns persist about significant fluctuations before a resolution over Greenland is achieved.

Experts express worry over potential foreign investor shifts away from U.S. stocks, which could impact market dynamics. However, some investors remain cautiously optimistic, expecting Trump's negotiation stance to prevent severe consequences.