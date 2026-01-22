Left Menu

Deutsche Boerse's Record-Breaking Acquisition of Allfunds: A Strategic Leap

Deutsche Boerse has announced a historic 5.35 billion euro deal to acquire the Allfunds trading platform. This strategic acquisition aims to establish Deutsche Boerse as a leading provider of financial market infrastructure in Europe. The deal promises significant synergies and expected shareholder benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 14:45 IST
Deutsche Boerse's Record-Breaking Acquisition of Allfunds: A Strategic Leap
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Deutsche Boerse, the German stock exchange operator, has secured a landmark acquisition of the Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds, valued at 5.35 billion euros, equivalent to $6.25 billion. This significant move reflects Deutsche Boerse's strategy to expand its influence, driving a 3.2% rise in its shares at Thursday's market open.

CEO Stephan Leithner announced the deal, labeling it part of Deutsche Boerse's ambition to be a European leader in financial market infrastructure. The acquisition offer included 6 euros in cash plus 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse shares per Allfunds share. Allfunds shareholders stand to benefit from a 0.20 euro dividend, leading to a 3.9% rise in its shares on Thursday.

The deal places Allfunds' share value at a 32.5% premium, boosting its valuation to approximately 4.79 billion euros. Deutsche Boerse anticipates significant cost synergies and savings, with expectations to complete half by 2028. The transaction aims to close in the first half of 2027, following scrutiny from key shareholders Hellman & Friedman and BNP Paribas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

 India
2
Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

 Moldova
3
Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

 India
4
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026