US Economy Rockets Ahead Amid Consumer Spending Surge

Fueled by consumer spending, the US economy expanded at its fastest rate in two years during Q3, despite public dissatisfaction and a weaker job market. The GDP grew by 4.4% as exports surged and imports fell. However, high living costs marred public sentiment, reflecting a 'K-shaped economy'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The US economy experienced rapid growth in the third quarter, driven by robust consumer spending, as the Commerce Department announced Thursday. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by an annual rate of 4.4%, marking the fastest pace of expansion in two years.

Key drivers of this growth included a surge in exports coupled with a decline in imports. However, a divide in economic perception is evident as many Americans reportedly remain unhappy with economic conditions, particularly due to the high cost of living.

This disparity reflects what economists refer to as a 'K-shaped economy', where income gains are primarily enjoyed by wealthier individuals while lower-income households struggle. Moreover, job creation has considerably slowed, highlight a complex economic landscape despite solid GDP growth figures (AP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

