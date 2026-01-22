Populist Agenda Boosts Fintech Stocks: A Shift Towards Affordability
As the 2026 midterm elections approach, U.S. fintech stocks are poised to gain from a shift in Washington towards a populist, affordability-focused agenda. Analysts at Citigroup note that recent policy changes under President Donald Trump are favoring consumer-friendly credit and small-business services, benefiting fintech challengers over traditional lenders.
U.S. fintech stocks are on track for potential growth, driven by Washington's pivot towards a populist and affordability-driven platform in anticipation of the November 2026 midterm elections, according to Citigroup analysts.
President Donald Trump's latest policy initiatives are prompting a reevaluation of the financial sector, with his focus on affordability opening opportunities for fintech disruptors over traditional banks. Companies offering consumer-friendly and small-business financial services are best positioned to benefit, with Citigroup highlighting names such as Affirm, Klarna, SoFi, and Block.
In 2025, while traditional lenders saw a lift following Trump's return to office, fintech firms like SoFi and Affirm experienced significant stock increases, although Block faced challenges. Trump's affordability agenda, which includes a proposed cap on credit card interest rates, is shifting attention towards fintech innovators offering cost-effective lending solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
