Populist Agenda Boosts Fintech Stocks: A Shift Towards Affordability

U.S. fintech stocks are on track for potential growth, driven by Washington's pivot towards a populist and affordability-driven platform in anticipation of the November 2026 midterm elections, according to Citigroup analysts.

President Donald Trump's latest policy initiatives are prompting a reevaluation of the financial sector, with his focus on affordability opening opportunities for fintech disruptors over traditional banks. Companies offering consumer-friendly and small-business financial services are best positioned to benefit, with Citigroup highlighting names such as Affirm, Klarna, SoFi, and Block.

In 2025, while traditional lenders saw a lift following Trump's return to office, fintech firms like SoFi and Affirm experienced significant stock increases, although Block faced challenges. Trump's affordability agenda, which includes a proposed cap on credit card interest rates, is shifting attention towards fintech innovators offering cost-effective lending solutions.

