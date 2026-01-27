Left Menu

Tata Consumer Products Soars with 36% Profit Surge

Tata Consumer Products Ltd has reported a 36.4% increase in net profit for the quarter ending December 2025, driven by significant volume growth in its Indian market. Revenue rose to Rs 5,112 crore, led by strong performance in the beverages segment and continued expansion in international markets.

New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:15 IST
Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) achieved a significant 36.4% increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 384.52 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. This rise was primarily driven by robust volume growth in its Indian operations.

TCPL's revenue from operations experienced a solid 15.04% increase, amounting to Rs 5,112 crore compared to the corresponding period last year. The company attributes this growth to a 15% underlying volume increase in its India-branded business, particularly in the beverages segment.

TCPL's international presence also saw strong performance, with the international branded business up by 17.37%, led by the success of the Eight O'Clock coffee brand in the USA. Meanwhile, Tata Starbucks continued its expansion, adding 12 new stores in the last quarter, emphasizing TCPL's broad-based growth strategy.

