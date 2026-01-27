Spain Allocates €20 Million for Victims of Catastrophic Train Crash

Spain is set to disburse €20 million in compensation to victims of a tragic train crash that claimed 45 lives and injured more than 150 people. Transport Minister Oscar Puente confirmed the financial package aimed at supporting affected families following the January 18 disaster near Cordoba.

Each family of the deceased stands to receive €216,000, which includes government aid and insurance payouts. Minister Puente stressed the urgency of delivering financial support without delay, acknowledging the immediate needs arising from such catastrophic events.

In the wake of the crash, Puente has faced mounting pressure, particularly from the main opposition People's Party, who have called for his resignation. This incident comes amid other transport challenges, with disruptions in Catalan commuter services compounding public concerns over rail safety.