Air India's Dreamliner Expansion: A New Era in Aviation

Air India is bracing for a transformative upgrade in its long-haul fleet with potential new orders for Boeing 787 Dreamliners, according to CEO Campbell Wilson. The airline plans to begin operating its custom-made Boeing 787-9 on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route from February 1.

Speaking at Begumpet airport, Wilson highlighted the significance of the first custom-made Dreamliner since the Tata Group's takeover in 2022. This development is part of Air India's heightened ambitions post-privatization, which already includes an order for 570 planes, with 27 having joined the fleet.

The new Dreamliner features enhanced cabin interiors, including mood lighting inspired by ancient Indian wellness traditions. It awaits FAA approval for its unique business class privacy doors and additional economy seats. The retrofit of the existing Boeing 787-8s is expected to complete by mid-2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)