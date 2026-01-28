Left Menu

Heritage Foods Navigates Tight Milk Supply to Sustain Growth

Heritage Foods Ltd reported a 20% decline in net profit for the December quarter due to higher expenses amidst tight milk supply and elevated procurement costs. Despite challenges, the company achieved 8% revenue growth, driven by its consumer business and value-added products, with plans to expand ice cream and flavored milk capacities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:23 IST
Heritage Foods Navigates Tight Milk Supply to Sustain Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heritage Foods Ltd announced a significant 20% drop in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, totaling Rs 34.5 crore. This downturn is largely attributed to increased expenses resulting from a constrained milk supply and rising procurement costs, compared to Rs 43 crore in the previous year.

The company's total income rose to Rs 1,126.9 crore, up from Rs 1,042.26 crore the previous year, whereas expenses surged to Rs 1,080 crore from Rs 981.62 crore. Executive Director Brahmani Nara noted the challenging industry conditions marked by milk shortages and increased competition.

Despite these hurdles, Heritage Foods managed an 8% revenue growth, supported by robust performance in its consumer business and value-added product offerings. The company is set to enhance its production capabilities in ice cream and flavored milk to capture growing demand and bolster growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026