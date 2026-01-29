Left Menu

India-EU FTA: A New Era for Affordable Medicine Supply

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement promises to enhance the pharmaceutical supply chain, offering affordable, quality medicines globally. The landmark pact strengthens relations between India and the EU, facilitating near-zero duty on innovative EU products to India, potentially lowering patient costs and boosting trade partnerships.

Sudarshan Jain, General Secretary, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The newly inked India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been hailed as a transformative opportunity for both regions, especially in the pharmaceutical domain. The Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) expressed optimism about the potential to emerge as global suppliers of affordable medicines.

The FTA, covering a quarter of global GDP and involving almost a quarter of the world's population, marks a critical step in the India-EU partnership. Sudarshan Jain, General Secretary of the IPA, emphasized the near-zero duty on innovative European products coming into India, indicating significant cost reductions for patients, thereby enhancing access to quality healthcare.

The announcement was made during the 16th India-EU Summit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside European Commission leaders. This agreement follows extensive negotiations and underscores a shared vision for a balanced and modern economic relationship, reflecting strengthened political will and an avenue for increased trade and investment opportunities.

