Nation's Job Boom: 2.22 Crore Employed at Thousands of Job Fairs

Over a year, 2.22 crore individuals secured jobs through over 18,000 job fairs nationwide, according to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Employment rates are rising, with a 3.2% unemployment rate. The National Career Service Portal aids job seekers, linking them with opportunities and facilitating government and private sector employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 14:59 IST
Nation's Job Boom: 2.22 Crore Employed at Thousands of Job Fairs
In a positive development for the nation's employment landscape, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced in the Rajya Sabha that over the past year, 2.22 crore individuals have found jobs through more than 18,000 job fairs held across the country.

Mandaviya underscored that the unemployment rate has dropped to 3.2%, a figure that is notably below the rates seen in many developed countries. He attributed part of this success to the National Career Service Portal, which connects jobseekers with employment opportunities nationwide. The portal has linked 55 lakh companies and coordinated with various state platforms.

Moreover, initiatives like job fairs are part of broader efforts by the government to prioritize youth employment, with events tailored to match local labor demand. The minister noted innovation in facilitating employment, including integration with platforms like Yuva-Bharat and Skill Development, to ensure comprehensive job access.

