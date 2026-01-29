Reimagining India's Industrial Clusters for Global Competitiveness

India's industrial cluster strategy needs significant enhancement to secure a competitive position on the global stage, according to recommendations put forward in the recent Economic Survey. The document underscores a reimagined model embracing high productivity and reform-oriented approaches as vital components for a robust ecosystem.

The Survey sets forth a strategic plan with three key pillars. The first advocates for prioritizing scale and location through identifying and anchoring high-potential regions in well-connected, developed areas. It emphasizes modern land management practices. Secondly, establishing an empowered institutional mechanism is crucial to ensure regulatory flexibility, allowing clusters to operate efficiently. Thirdly, the plan champions private sector participation in planning and developing core infrastructure to ensure market responsiveness.

The proposed measures aim to transform India's organically developed clusters into globally competitive ecosystems. This transformation is essential for fostering export growth, attracting investment, and boosting innovation. The New Economic Model envisions India as a significant entity in global value chains, learning from successful examples in nations like China, Vietnam, and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)