Tensions Rise: Ethiopian Airlines Cancels Tigray Flights Amid Cash Crunch

Ethiopian Airlines abruptly cancelled all flights to the Tigray region on Thursday, igniting concerns among residents and fears of a potential resurgence of conflict. The sudden flight suspension forced hundreds in Tigray to line up at banks, only to be met with a shortage of cash as panic set in.

Historical tensions escalated into a two-year conflict between Ethiopian national forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front until a peace pact was reached in late 2022. Diplomatic and government officials report that fresh clashes have erupted this week in the sensitive area of western Tigray, further straining the uneasy peace.

Residents of Tigray's capital, Mekelle, reported that banks and ATMs were devoid of cash, compounding the distress. Meanwhile, the regional government has reached out to Addis Ababa for clarification regarding the airline's decision, while national leaders urge calm and hope for de-escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)