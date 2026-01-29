Suraj Estate Developers Shines with Strategic Growth in SCM Market

Mumbai's real estate giant, Suraj Estate Developers Limited, has released promising financial figures for the last quarter and nine-month period ending December 2025. Their recent project, Suraj One Business Bay, achieved a noteworthy 40,000 square feet in sales within just 45 days, equating to a sales value of approximately ₹200 crore.

Additionally, the firm has acquired new land parcels in Bandra West, fortifying their residential project lineup. Recognized as India's Best Residential Developer by the Euromoney Real Estate Award 2025, Suraj Estate Developers remain committed to leveraging its strong brand presence and execution capabilities.

With a strategic eye on commercial development, the company reports a 56% growth in sales area for the nine months of FY26, buoyed by a blend of residential and commercial demand. As they enhance their business momentum in the South-Central Mumbai market, Suraj Estate Developers looks to harness emerging opportunities for sustained stakeholder value.

