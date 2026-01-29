Left Menu

Suraj Estate Developers Shines with Strategic Growth in SCM Market

Suraj Estate Developers Limited, a real estate firm in South-Central Mumbai, reported robust financial results for December 2025, owing to successful projects like Suraj One Business Bay. With notable awards and a strategic focus on redevelopment, the company continues to expand its market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:48 IST
Suraj Estate Developers Shines with Strategic Growth in SCM Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's real estate giant, Suraj Estate Developers Limited, has released promising financial figures for the last quarter and nine-month period ending December 2025. Their recent project, Suraj One Business Bay, achieved a noteworthy 40,000 square feet in sales within just 45 days, equating to a sales value of approximately ₹200 crore.

Additionally, the firm has acquired new land parcels in Bandra West, fortifying their residential project lineup. Recognized as India's Best Residential Developer by the Euromoney Real Estate Award 2025, Suraj Estate Developers remain committed to leveraging its strong brand presence and execution capabilities.

With a strategic eye on commercial development, the company reports a 56% growth in sales area for the nine months of FY26, buoyed by a blend of residential and commercial demand. As they enhance their business momentum in the South-Central Mumbai market, Suraj Estate Developers looks to harness emerging opportunities for sustained stakeholder value.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026