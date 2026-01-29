Left Menu

US Envoy Calls for Equitable Trade Amid Rising Chinese Manufacturing Influence

US Ambassador David Perdue stresses the need for fair trade between the US and China, amidst China's growing manufacturing dominance. Perdue expressed concerns about potential threats to global factories and jobs. He highlighted ongoing efforts to resolve trade issues, following previous tariff conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:54 IST
  • Country:
  • China

On Thursday, the US Ambassador to China, David Perdue, emphasized the importance of establishing fair and reciprocal trade relations between the US and China, the world's two largest economies.

Addressing business and government leaders in Beijing, Perdue expressed concerns about China's growing dominance in global manufacturing, which poses potential threats to factories and jobs in other countries.

He called for fair trade, underlining ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve complex trade issues following past tariff conflicts, and noted potential visits by the leaders of both nations to further discuss these matters.

