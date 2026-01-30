Left Menu

Euro zone economy ends 2025 on solid footing, confirming resilience

The national data suggest the euro zone numbers, due at 1000 GMT, will be broadly in line with economist bets for ⁠0.2% expansion compared ‌to the previous quarter and 1.2% growth compared ⁠to a year earlier. 2026 OFF TO A GOOD START Other figures already suggest that the bloc started 2026 on a relatively strong footing. A key sentiment reading out on Thursday showed an ‍unexpected jump, driven by France and Germany, with broad-based gains among all key sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:35 IST
Euro zone economy ends 2025 on solid footing, confirming resilience

The euro zone's largest economies grew at ‌a modest but steady pace last quarter as consumption and investments kicked into higher gear to offset low exports and exceptional uncertainty from erratic U.S. trade policy, national data showed on Friday.

The figures signal remarkable resilience for a bloc ⁠of 350 million people that was expected to succumb to a trade war with the U.S., surging export competition from China and years of military conflict on its eastern border. Yet each quarter last year the euro zone produced respectable - if unspectacular - growth, despite industry and exports, the previous engines of expansion, struggling to gain their footing.

SPAIN REMAINS ​ENGINE OF GROWTH Spain continued to drive the bloc, expanding by 0.8% on the quarter, well above expectations for 0.6%, while Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, ‍was also above forecasts, growing by 0.3% on the quarter, against economist bets for 0.2%.

French GDP rose 0.2%, in line with predictions, overcoming fears that political instability would impact sentiment. Italy, meanwhile, grew by 0.3%, just above forecasts, and the Netherlands expanded by 0.5%. The national data suggest the euro zone numbers, due at 1000 GMT, will be broadly in line with economist bets for ⁠0.2% expansion compared ‌to the previous quarter and 1.2% growth compared ⁠to a year earlier.

2026 OFF TO A GOOD START Other figures already suggest that the bloc started 2026 on a relatively strong footing.

A key sentiment reading out on Thursday showed an ‍unexpected jump, driven by France and Germany, with broad-based gains among all key sectors. Meanwhile, industry is showing signs of stabilisation, households have finally started to reduce their historically high savings rate, unemployment ​is holding near record lows and inflation is firmly around the European Central Bank's 2% target.

Prospects are further boosted by Germany's spending boom on infrastructure ⁠and defence, which may be slow to get off the ground but will have measurable impact on growth from the second quarter. This will end three years of German stagnation and likely cascade down to ⁠the rest of Europe, as its industry relies on a vast supplier base spread across the bloc.

Exports are unlikely to recover fully anytime soon, however, as U.S. tariffs, increasingly tough Chinese competition and the dollar's tumble over the past year point to a permanent shift in trade patterns. This puts the burden on ⁠the domestic economy to find new sources of growth. But economists argue that consumption has plenty of reserves as does intra-EU trade, keeping prospects relatively upbeat.

Indeed, most projections ⁠see growth for years in the 1.2%-1.5% ‌range, or around the bloc's potential. This puts the ECB in a remarkably tranquil position as inflation is at target, interest rates are in a neutral setting and growth is at potential, a trinity some policymakers call the nirvana of ⁠central banking.

This is why investors see steady interest rates all year, with only fresh shocks upsetting this outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator to probe Roblox over risks to minors

 Global
2
Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party’s future

Ajit Pawar’s death: NCP leaders meet CM Fadnavis amid uncertainty over party...

 India
3
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
4
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026