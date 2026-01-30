UPDATE 1-Canada's economic growth stalled in November, could contract in Q4

Canada's economic growth stalled in November as growth in services was offset by weakness in goods-producing industries, data showed on Friday, offering fresh clues on the state of the economy ⁠after almost a year of tariff and uncertainty. Gross domestic product was flat month-on-month in November, compared with a 0.3% contraction see in October, Statistics Canada said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a marginal 0.1% growth in November. President Donald Trump's hefty tariffs on steel, automotive, lumber and aluminum ​has hobbled output in these hard hit sectors.

While the tariff malaise has not spread beyond these sectors, a recent Bank ‍of Canada survey has shown that business sentiment was subdued, investments were down and companies expected layoffs. On a preliminary basis, Statistics Canada said output in December was expected to slightly grow by 0.1% in December, though the agency cautioned the advance estimate could be revised.

The November performance leaves fourth-quarter growth decelerating by 0.5% annualized, below ⁠the Bank ‌of Canada's most recent forecast of ⁠no growth in the final quarter of the year, based on monthly GDP by industry data. Two consecutive quarters of contraction would constitute a technical recession.

Canada's full ‍year growth is expected to be at 1.3% in 2025, StatsCan said. Final reported quarterly GDP numbers are based on income and expenditure and some ​time it could differ from the estimate calculated from GDP by industry.

SECTOR PERFORMANCE Growth in November was driven mainly by ⁠services-producing industries, which account for roughly three quarters of economic output.

Retail trade, transportation and warehousing and educational services were the top three sectors that posted a positive growth rate in ⁠November. However, in the services sector wholesale trade posted a big decline of 2.1%, its largest contraction since April last year, the statistics agency said.

Most of the strength coming from the services was offset by goods-producing industries which contracted by 0.3%, its third contraction ⁠in four months. Manufacturing output, which contributes over 8% to the GDP, posted a big drop of 1.3%. The industry remains among ⁠the most exposed to trade uncertainty ‌and U.S. tariffs and global trends.

Output of motor vehicles and parts manufacturing shrank by 6.4% owing largely to a global semiconductor shortage, StatsCan said. The drop in manufacturing was closely followed by agriculture, ⁠forestry, fishing and hunting sub-sector where growth shrank by 1.1%, the agency said.

