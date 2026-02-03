Left Menu

Landmark Trade: India-UK FTA's Strategic Impact Amid Global Turbulence

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) promises to boost trade despite challenges like geopolitical tensions. It enhances bilateral commerce, but the UK Parliament committee notes areas needing improvement, including legal services and investment protection. The agreement is poised to increase trade by £25.5 billion annually.

The historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) has been hailed as a significant strategic move by a UK parliamentary report. The agreement promises stability for businesses amidst the precarious landscape of global commerce.

Despite U.S. trade tariffs during Donald Trump's presidency, the CETA negotiations mark a landmark achievement between two key strategic partners, as emphasized by Lord Peter Goldsmith, chair of the scrutinizing committee. The Free Trade Agreement (FTA) aligns with the current World Trade Organisation standards, providing a pivotal opportunity for British businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises, to de-risk and diversify supply chains.

The agreement, however, is not without pitfalls. The committee pointed out shortcomings in sectors such as legal services and investment protection. Recommendations include viewing the FTA as a 'living agreement', utilizing dialogue mechanisms to enhance UK-India relations, and publishing an impact assessment of successive trade deals on the UK agricultural sector.

