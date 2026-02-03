Landmark India-US Trade Deal: Paving the Path to Global Competitiveness

The India-US trade deal marks a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral economic relations and boosting India's growth trajectory, according to leading industry figures. Sunil Mittal of Bharti Enterprises and Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group herald the agreement as a transformative force for investment and trade.

Anish Shah, CEO & Managing Director of the Mahindra Group, emphasized how the reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports will drive growth and provide business predictability. These developments bolster India's ambitions to become a leading global manufacturing and innovation hub.

Industry leaders, including SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and TVS Motor Company's Sudarshan Venu, view the deal as a milestone that solidifies long-term bilateral economic ties and aids Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' enhancing market access and growth competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)