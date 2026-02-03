Left Menu

Landmark India-US Trade Deal: Paving the Path to Global Competitiveness

The India-US trade agreement marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral economic ties, enhancing growth momentum, and strategically positioning India as a competitive global manufacturing hub. Industry leaders hail the reduced tariffs and investment opportunities, which reinforce India's confidence and partnership potential on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:55 IST
Landmark India-US Trade Deal: Paving the Path to Global Competitiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The India-US trade deal marks a pivotal step in strengthening bilateral economic relations and boosting India's growth trajectory, according to leading industry figures. Sunil Mittal of Bharti Enterprises and Kumar Mangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group herald the agreement as a transformative force for investment and trade.

Anish Shah, CEO & Managing Director of the Mahindra Group, emphasized how the reduction of reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports will drive growth and provide business predictability. These developments bolster India's ambitions to become a leading global manufacturing and innovation hub.

Industry leaders, including SpiceJet's Ajay Singh and TVS Motor Company's Sudarshan Venu, view the deal as a milestone that solidifies long-term bilateral economic ties and aids Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a 'Viksit Bharat 2047,' enhancing market access and growth competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

