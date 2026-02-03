Left Menu

Mankind Pharma's Impressive 9.5% Profit Surge

Mankind Pharma reported a 9.5% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 414 crore for the December quarter due to strong domestic market performance. Revenue climbed to Rs 3,567 crore, supported by steady growth across business sectors. Shares rose 4.3% to Rs 2,155.90 on BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:56 IST
Mankind Pharma's Impressive 9.5% Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mankind Pharma has achieved a notable 9.5% rise in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 414 crore for the December quarter. This growth is primarily attributed to the company's robust performance within the domestic market.

The latest figures show an increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 3,567 crore for the reviewed quarter, a significant jump from Rs 3,199 crore during the same period last year.

Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja credited their success to a focus on four key business areas: a steady base business, rapid growth in specialty chronic and OTC sectors, and their super specialty BSV portfolio. Consequently, the company's shares ended 4.3% higher at Rs 2,155.90 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026