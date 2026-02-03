Mankind Pharma's Impressive 9.5% Profit Surge

Mankind Pharma has achieved a notable 9.5% rise in its consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 414 crore for the December quarter. This growth is primarily attributed to the company's robust performance within the domestic market.

The latest figures show an increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 3,567 crore for the reviewed quarter, a significant jump from Rs 3,199 crore during the same period last year.

Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja credited their success to a focus on four key business areas: a steady base business, rapid growth in specialty chronic and OTC sectors, and their super specialty BSV portfolio. Consequently, the company's shares ended 4.3% higher at Rs 2,155.90 on the BSE.

