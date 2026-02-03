Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised India's ascent as a global force during the 'Uttar Pradesh Pharma Conclave 1.0', applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former U.S. President Donald Trump for reduced tariffs which have solidified India's role as a reliable global partner.

Adityanath asserted that India's resolute adherence to policies has compelled global powers to engage in dialogue and cooperation. This evolution signifies a shift towards India controlling its own destiny amid global pressures.

The conclave also witnessed the exchange of MoUs worth over Rs 10,000 crore, including significant investments from Arna Pharma and Biogenta Life Sciences, marking Uttar Pradesh as a burgeoning hub for pharmaceutical innovation and infrastructure.

