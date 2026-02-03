Congress Challenges Trade Transparency: Calls for Parliamentary Debate on EU and US Deals
The Congress party has demanded transparency from the Modi government regarding the recent EU and US trade deals, alleging that the Prime Minister has compromised national and agricultural interests. They call for a parliamentary debate to scrutinize the terms of the agreements and their implications for Indian farmers.
On Tuesday, the Congress party called on the Modi government to disclose the specifics of the EU and US trade deals, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of submitting to US President Donald Trump, endangering India's farmers. The party insists Parliament be given full details for a comprehensive discussion.
Jairam Ramesh, Congress's general secretary, highlighted Trump's claim that the India-US trade deal was accelerating at Modi's behest, alleging it was a ploy to divert focus from Modi's perceived failures with China. Ramesh insists such actions have jeopardized India's national security and compromised farmers' interests.
Opposition leaders, including Congress's Shashi Tharoor, are demanding clarity on the trade deals' terms, particularly concerning agricultural imports, as the American Secretary of Agriculture mentions eased access to Indian markets. Congress emphasizes the need for parliamentary scrutiny of these defining agreements to protect domestic interests.
