Accelerating Maharashtra's Industrial Expansion Through Swift Land Acquisition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed officials to expedite land acquisition for infrastructure and industrial development without inconveniencing landowners. A review highlighted the need for more land to meet industrial demands. Fadnavis emphasized acquiring non-forest land and transferring government land for strategic development projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is ramping up efforts to rapidly acquire land for industrial and infrastructure projects. At a recent review meeting, Fadnavis emphasized the necessity of swift land acquisition to fuel industrial growth and infrastructure development.

The meeting assessed land availability and acquisition for ongoing projects within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Notably, while 8,969 acres exist for industrial use, an additional 20,431 acres have been procured. The chief minister urged MIDC to target acquiring one lakh acres to cater to substantial investment demand, which is rising in major cities as well as in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Solapur.

Fadnavis further instructed district collectors to expedite land procurement for key MSRDC sites, including several expressways and the Navegaon-Surjagad mineral corridor. Proposals for reallocating government land for affordable industrial use are to be drafted to boost investment and employment. Industry Minister Uday Samant assured that no forest land acquisition occurred in the Konkan region, and other regional land allocation issues are being addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

