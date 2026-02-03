Accelerating Maharashtra's Industrial Expansion Through Swift Land Acquisition

The Maharashtra government, under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is ramping up efforts to rapidly acquire land for industrial and infrastructure projects. At a recent review meeting, Fadnavis emphasized the necessity of swift land acquisition to fuel industrial growth and infrastructure development.

The meeting assessed land availability and acquisition for ongoing projects within the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). Notably, while 8,969 acres exist for industrial use, an additional 20,431 acres have been procured. The chief minister urged MIDC to target acquiring one lakh acres to cater to substantial investment demand, which is rising in major cities as well as in Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Solapur.

Fadnavis further instructed district collectors to expedite land procurement for key MSRDC sites, including several expressways and the Navegaon-Surjagad mineral corridor. Proposals for reallocating government land for affordable industrial use are to be drafted to boost investment and employment. Industry Minister Uday Samant assured that no forest land acquisition occurred in the Konkan region, and other regional land allocation issues are being addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)