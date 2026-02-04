Sint Maarten fast-tracks sewer expansion to protect reefs and tourism

With coastal waters and coral reefs central to Sint Maarten’s tourism-driven economy, the island is moving to close a major sanitation gap that health and environment experts warn is putting public health, marine ecosystems and livelihoods at risk.

While 96% of households have piped water, only around 11% of the population is connected to a sewer network, leaving most homes reliant on septic tanks and soakaways. The World Bank estimates about 74% of excreta is unsafely managed, increasing exposure risks for communities and nearby marine environments. (World Bank)

Backed by US$25 million in financing—a US$10 million grant from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund plus US$15 million in additional support—the Sint Maarten Wastewater Management Project is now moving through implementation to expand and modernize wastewater services nationwide. (World Bank)

A sanitation challenge with direct public health and economic stakes

Sint Maarten’s rapid growth over past decades has outpaced wastewater investment, contributing to chronic wastewater overflows and discharge risks that can degrade beaches and nearshore waters—assets that underpin the tourism economy. The World Bank notes tourism-related sectors account for a significant share of Sint Maarten’s GDP and foreign exchange earnings. (World Bank)

What the project will deliver

The project will rehabilitate and upgrade the A.T. Illidge Road Wastewater Treatment Plant, expand sewerage into underserved areas, and strengthen the resilience and efficiency of existing systems. (World Bank)

Planned upgrades include:

Expansion of sewer coverage through new sewer lines (around 10 km planned)

New household sewer connections (about 700 , supporting thousands of residents)

Plant upgrades to improve treatment performance, operational efficiency and climate resilience (World Bank)

“These are critical steps in strengthening the foundation of a sustainable waste sector providing a clear pathway toward advancing wastewater management solutions for St. Maarten,” said Claret Connor, Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), the project implementing agency.

National workshop adopts Citywide Inclusive Sanitation approach

Momentum is also building on the policy and planning side. During the National Workshop on Citywide Inclusive Sanitation (CWIS) and Marine Ecosystem Protection, organized by the Ministry of VROMI and NRPB in partnership with the World Bank, local leaders, regional partners and global experts assessed sanitation gaps, explored tools such as pollution modeling and citizen-led monitoring, and discussed long-term financing and governance options.

CWIS—developed and promoted by the World Bank and partners—focuses on delivering safe, equitable and sustainable sanitation services for all urban residents, using a full-service-chain approach that can include sewered and onsite solutions. (World Bank)

“Connecting the unconnected” and strengthening septage management

Because most households rely on onsite sanitation, technical planning is expected to prioritize both:

Connecting more communities to sewer networks , where feasible; and

Improving onsite sanitation and septage (fecal sludge) management, to reduce pollution from septic systems and protect coastal waters. (World Bank)

Next steps

The Government’s next phase will focus on strengthening the enabling environment—policy, legal, institutional, regulatory and financing frameworks—to sustain safely managed sanitation services at scale and protect public health and the marine ecosystems that support Sint Maarten’s economy. (World Bank)