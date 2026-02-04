GSK's Strategic Shift: Navigating Growth Amid Patent Challenges

On Wednesday, GSK projected a slowdown in sales growth for 2026, yet remained committed to its ambitious long-term goals by bolstering its treatment pipeline to address upcoming patent expirations on its leading HIV therapies.

CEO Luke Miels, during his maiden outlook presentation, highlighted the commercial challenges tied to increased research investments. Despite the hurdles, GSK upheld its target of surpassing annual sales of 40 billion pounds by 2031. Early trading saw GSK's shares dip but later spike to their highest in over two decades, touching 1,990 pence.

Miels, who took the helm from Emma Walmsley at the year's start, faces crucial tasks, including navigating U.S. tariffs and policy reforms, alongside managing expiring patents by 2028. GSK's recent achievements include robust share price recovery, exemplary earnings, and notable growth in its specialty medicines sector.