Streamlining Procurement: A Call for Simplicity on the GeM Portal

In a bid to enhance efficiency in government procurement, Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam has called for simplifying bid documents on the Government e-Market (GeM) portal. Speaking at the Global Procurement Summit 2026, he stressed the importance of concise documents to avoid confusion among vendors and implementing agencies.

The GeM portal, operational since August 2016, serves as a digital platform for the acquisition of goods and services by central government entities. Despite its success, Vualnam acknowledged the need for refining contract management to ensure commitments are met once contracts are awarded.

Currently, the GeM portal accommodates over 1.5 lakh government buyers and 62 lakh sellers, offering a wide spectrum of products and services ranging from office supplies to complex logistics and waste management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)