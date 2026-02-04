Left Menu

Streamlining Procurement: A Call for Simplicity on the GeM Portal

Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam emphasized simplifying bid documents and improving contract management on the GeM portal for effective government procurement. Excessively lengthy documents create confusion, hindering transactions. The GeM portal, operational since 2016, facilitates online procurement across various governmental bodies with over 1.5 lakh buyers and 62 lakh sellers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:06 IST
Streamlining Procurement: A Call for Simplicity on the GeM Portal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance efficiency in government procurement, Expenditure Secretary V Vualnam has called for simplifying bid documents on the Government e-Market (GeM) portal. Speaking at the Global Procurement Summit 2026, he stressed the importance of concise documents to avoid confusion among vendors and implementing agencies.

The GeM portal, operational since August 2016, serves as a digital platform for the acquisition of goods and services by central government entities. Despite its success, Vualnam acknowledged the need for refining contract management to ensure commitments are met once contracts are awarded.

Currently, the GeM portal accommodates over 1.5 lakh government buyers and 62 lakh sellers, offering a wide spectrum of products and services ranging from office supplies to complex logistics and waste management solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

U.S. Job Growth Stalls Amid Mixed Sector Performance

 Global
2
Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

Chaos Erupts in Lok Sabha: Opposition Protests Over Controversial Remarks

 India
3
Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

Anti-Drone System 'Baaz Akh' Thwarts Cross-Border Heroin Smuggling

 India
4
Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

Pawar Family Navigates Political and Personal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026