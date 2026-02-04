IndiGo Navigates Turbulence with Precautionary Flight Adjustments

IndiGo, one of India's leading airlines, is reshaping its long-haul flight operations to tackle external disturbances such as airspace uncertainties and airport congestion. Starting February 17, the airline will suspend services to Copenhagen and reduce flights on the Delhi-London Heathrow and Delhi-Manchester routes.

The wide-body operation faced operational constraints due to evolving geopolitical scenarios, leading to extended flight and block times. This spurred IndiGo to preemptively execute its schedule modifications initially planned for summer 2026. The company cited the necessity to maintain service reliability across its network.

Flights to destinations like Tbilisi, Almaty, Tashkent, and Baku will also remain suspended till late February as the airline avoids flying over Iranian airspace. Business disruptions are a constant as tensions rise between Iran and the United States, underscoring the ongoing need for route flexibility.

