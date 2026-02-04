Novo Nordisk Faces $50 Billion Hit Amid Unprecedented Pricing Pressures

In a significant blow to Novo Nordisk, nearly $50 billion has been wiped off the Danish pharmaceutical giant's market value after it announced that stubborn pricing pressures are expected to cut sales and profits by as much as 13% this year.

The revelation sent shockwaves through the industry, causing a ripple effect that further destabilized other companies in the obesity drug arena, where Novo has been a dominant player.

Driving the decline are fierce market conditions intensified by U.S. policy changes aimed at reducing drug prices, which further complicate Novo's challenges with rising competition and looming copycats.

