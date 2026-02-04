Kalpataru Projects Surges with Record Order Book and Strategic Divestments

Kalpataru Projects International has posted a nearly 7% increase in its consolidated profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 149.05 crore, compared to Rs 139.59 crore from the same period last year. The jump is attributed to substantial revenue growth, according to the company's latest regulatory filing.

The firm's total income climbed to Rs 6,693.76 crore, up from Rs 5,742.76 crore. In a strategic move, the board authorized additional funding support to Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Ltd, a subsidiary, for up to USD 5 million. This decision aims to enhance their business pursuits through equity investments.

MD & CEO Manish Mohnot highlighted the company's strong performance, marked by double-digit growth in Transmissions & Distribution (T&D) and Buildings & Factories (B&F) segments. Boasting an order backlog of Rs 63,287 crore, the company remains focused on maintaining financial discipline and enhancing its global footprint.

