Democratic Lawmakers Oppose Trump's Fuel Economy Rollback

A collective of 80 Democratic legislators is pushing back against the Trump administration's initiative to roll back fuel economy standards established in 2024 by former President Joe Biden.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggested in December a substantial decrease in fuel economy standards for model years 2022 to 2031, aiming for an average of 34.5 miles per gallon by 2031, reduced from the current 50.4 miles per gallon.

Led by Representative Doris Matsui and Senator Ed Markey, the lawmakers' letter, obtained by Reuters, warns that this proposal could increase fuel use and air pollution and allow automakers to focus on producing larger, more profitable vehicles, thereby driving up car costs.

