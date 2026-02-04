Left Menu

Turkish Airlines' Drama: Engine Fire Leads to Emergency Landing

A Turkish Airlines Airbus A330-300 made an emergency landing in Kolkata due to a right engine fire while en route to Istanbul from Kathmandu. The pilot declared a PAN PAN distress signal, and no injuries were reported among the 236 passengers and crew. The fire was controlled mid-flight.

Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:25 IST
A Turkish Airlines flight bound for Istanbul was forced to make an emergency landing at Kolkata Airport after the pilot detected a fire in the aircraft's right engine. The incident, as reported by the Civil Aviation Ministry, involved an Airbus A330-300 carrying 236 passengers and 11 crew members from Kathmandu.

The flight, with the number THY 727, took off from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and encountered engine trouble shortly after takeoff. The pilot issued a PAN PAN, an international radio distress signal, indicating the critical situation and requested a diversion to Kolkata. The fire in one engine was controlled during the flight.

The aircraft safely landed at NSCBI Airport around 2.30 pm with full emergency procedures in place. Officials confirmed no injuries to passengers, thanks to the aircraft's advanced fire detection and extinguishing systems. Modern jets like the Airbus A330 are built to handle engine failures with sophisticated technology.

