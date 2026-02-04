Halwara Airport Takes Flight: A New Era for Punjab's Connectivity

The newly-inaugurated Halwara airport, situated in Ludhiana, will begin offering domestic flights starting the first week of March, enhancing connectivity for the region. Air India is set to operate routes between Delhi and Halwara, according to Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora.

Minister Arora emphasized that the new airport will not only serve Ludhiana but also the larger Malwa region, including districts such as Moga, Ferozepur, Faridkot, and Bathinda. The airline industry appears optimistic about the potential air traffic from this strategically located airport.

This airport development comes as a joint venture between the Punjab government and the Airports Authority of India, costing Rs 54.67 crore. Expected to boost industrial, touristic, healthcare, and educational activities, the operationalisation of the Halwara airport marks a significant leap forward for Punjab's socio-economic progress.