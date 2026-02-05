Swan Defence to Build Advanced Training Vessel for Oman

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) has announced a significant contract with the Government of Oman to supply a training ship for the Royal Navy of Oman. The vessel will enhance maritime training and operations, solidifying India's expertise in shipbuilding on the global stage.

The ship, measuring 104.25 meters, will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, including modern classrooms, training offices, and accommodations for 70 officer cadets. It will also feature an auditorium and a navigation system compatible with helicopter operations.

Rear Admiral (Retd) V K. Saxena, CEO of SDHI, highlighted that this order showcases India's advanced shipbuilding capabilities. The project will not only fortify India's position as a maritime hub but also reinforce the strong bilateral ties with Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)