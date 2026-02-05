Helicopters to the Rescue: Traffic Chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Pune-based industrialist Sudhir Mehta faced an unexpected detour when a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway left him stranded for eight hours. A helicopter was his only escape after an overturned gas tanker blocked the road, creating chaos for commuters.

The accident triggered a 30-hour standstill as the highly flammable propylene gas raised safety concerns. Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a critical transport artery, came to a halt with lines of vehicles extending over 20 km, trapping thousands, including families with children, without amenities.

Sudhir Mehta, who shared aerial images of the congestion on social media, emphasized the urgent need for emergency infrastructure like helipads and planned exit routes on major routes. Traffic eventually resumed early Thursday, restoring a key commuting link between Mumbai and Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)