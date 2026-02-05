Left Menu

Helicopters to the Rescue: Traffic Chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Sudhir Mehta, stranded on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for eight hours due to a traffic jam caused by an overturned gas tanker, took a helicopter to return to Pune. The incident highlighted the need for better emergency preparedness and infrastructure improvements on high-speed corridors like the Expressway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 05-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 11:21 IST
Helicopters to the Rescue: Traffic Chaos on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune-based industrialist Sudhir Mehta faced an unexpected detour when a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway left him stranded for eight hours. A helicopter was his only escape after an overturned gas tanker blocked the road, creating chaos for commuters.

The accident triggered a 30-hour standstill as the highly flammable propylene gas raised safety concerns. Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a critical transport artery, came to a halt with lines of vehicles extending over 20 km, trapping thousands, including families with children, without amenities.

Sudhir Mehta, who shared aerial images of the congestion on social media, emphasized the urgent need for emergency infrastructure like helipads and planned exit routes on major routes. Traffic eventually resumed early Thursday, restoring a key commuting link between Mumbai and Pune.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bengal govt tables Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in assembly for 2026-27 fiscal.

Bengal govt tables Rs 4.06 lakh crore interim budget in assembly for 2026-27...

 India
2
Delhi High Court Overturns Medical Student Transfer Ban

Delhi High Court Overturns Medical Student Transfer Ban

 India
3
Amit Shah's Strategic Push: Elimination of Naxalism by 2026

Amit Shah's Strategic Push: Elimination of Naxalism by 2026

 India
4
Tragedy in Kaiama: Jihadist Assault in Nigeria Sparks Response

Tragedy in Kaiama: Jihadist Assault in Nigeria Sparks Response

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026