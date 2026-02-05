Left Menu

Mitsu Chem Plast Expands Global Presence with Arjo Group Partnership

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited enters a Global Supplier Agreement with Arjohuntleigh Polska, positioning itself as a key global supplier in the healthcare sector. This marks significant growth in Mitsu's hospital furniture parts portfolio, leveraging the India-EU trade agreement to enhance export competitiveness and international market presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:09 IST
Mitsu Chem Plast Limited Becomes Global Supplier to Arjohuntleigh Polska (Poland). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mitsu Chem Plast Limited (BSE: 540078), a prominent Indian polymer solutions company, has solidified its global standing by signing a Global Supplier Agreement with Arjohuntleigh Polska Sp. z o.o. The partnership, confirmed after a rigorous year-long validation process, marks Mitsu's inclusion as a global supplier to the Arjo Group, a top global entity in the medical equipment sector.

The agreement signifies Mitsu Chem Plast's robust manufacturing expertise and unwavering commitment to quality standards. It allows Mitsu to supply hospital furniture parts and various plastic accessories, enhancing patient safety and caregiver efficiency worldwide. The partnership extends Mitsu's global reach and enhances its visibility in the international healthcare market.

This development aligns with the improving trade dynamics between India and the European Union, facilitated by the newly established India-EU trade agreement. The collaboration with Arjo underscores Mitsu's strategic focus on high-value medical and healthcare solutions, as the company aims to diversify its customer base and strengthen its exports, driving sustained growth in the competitive global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

