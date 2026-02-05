Adani Achieves Milestone with 1 Crore Smart Meters Installations in India

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has set a significant benchmark in India's power sector by installing 1 crore smart electricity meters. This milestone makes the company the first in India—and likely the world—to deploy smart meters on such a large scale, according to an official Thursday statement.

AESL, India's top Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider, is mandated to deploy about 2.5 crore smart meters across five states. With installations progressing at a rate of nearly 25,000 meters daily, AESL boasts the fastest deployment pace in the industry, surpassing its original 2026 target by several years.

The rollout of these smart meters offers real-time consumption data that aids in grid modernization and efficient utility operations. Supported by India's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, the initiative enhances billing transparency, optimizes grid planning, and minimizes losses, underscoring AESL's commitment to the country's energy transition.

CEO Kandarp Patel highlights, "Reaching the 1 crore milestone illustrates our precise execution and solid partnerships with utilities and consumers. Beyond devices, these meters empower users with real-time insights, improve grid reliability, and foster efficient energy management." AESL's comprehensive strategy, integrated partnerships, and robust technician training have powered its rapid deployment.

Initiated in 2024, AESL's smart metering journey culminated in this milestone within just 24 months, reflecting unparalleled rollout speed. Driven by the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, India aims to replace 25 crore conventional meters with advanced smart versions to revolutionize its power distribution framework. (ANI)

