AUM Ventures Fuels India's Space Ambitions with $500K Investment in Sanyark Space

New Delhi [India], February 5: In a significant boost to India's burgeoning space sector, AUM Ventures today revealed a $500,000 pre-seed funding round for Sanyark Space, a pioneering deeptech company. Sanyark Space is developing the nation's first multi-mission Navigation-Communication satellite constellation, marking a substantial leap in India's space capabilities.

Sanyark Space stands out as the inaugural recipient of AUM Ventures' INDIA DeepSpark Deeptech Program, a forward-thinking initiative supporting early-stage deeptech innovations with global potential. The program's inception on August 15, 2025, attracted a vast pool of applications, reflecting the growing interest and need for advanced technological development in India.

The investment in Sanyark Space is poised to support advancements in high-precision positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) systems, integrated with secure satellite-based communications. With the increase in jamming and spoofing globally, such developments are crucial for sectors like defence, aviation, and finance, which are increasingly reliant on precise and secure navigation systems.

Founded by esteemed former ISRO scientists Raghava Kundrapu and Akhileshwar Reddy Peseke, Sanyark Space combines deep technical expertise with strategic insights. The company aims to deliver innovative solutions for defence and commercial applications, strengthening India's autonomy in space technology.

Reflecting on the market needs, Raghava Kundrapu emphasizes the requirement for an integrated and scalable navigation solution, one that Sanyark Space aims to provide with its cutting-edge satellite constellation. Akhileshwar Reddy adds that by integrating low-earth orbit satellites with NavIC and other GNSS constellations, their system will offer unparalleled precision and connectivity, essential for both domestic and global applications.

This investment will accelerate the development of Sanyark Space's satellite technologies and facilitate early customer engagement across critical sectors. With such strategic backing, Sanyark Space is set to play a pivotal role in shaping India's future in global space technology and autonomous applications.

AUM Ventures continues to focus on investing in core IP-led deeptech companies in India, with a diverse portfolio that spans across industries such as space technology, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

