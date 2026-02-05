Left Menu

Bengaluru Metro Implements Annual Fare Revision Strategy

The Bengaluru metro has announced an annual fare revision for the Namma Metro, starting February 9, to ensure financial sustainability. The fare increase, linked to operating costs, will range from 4 to 10 percent. This strategy aims to prevent steep fare hikes and maintain service reliability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru metro has introduced an annual automatic fare revision, set to commence on February 9, for its Namma Metro service. This incremental fare increase ranges between four and ten percent, corresponding to a fare hike of Re 1 to Rs 5 depending on distance traveled.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) implemented the revision based on recommendations from the First Fare Fixation Committee, under the Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002. The committee noted that fare adjustments after 7.5 years and fare zone optimization resulted in an average fare increase of 51.55 percent, prompting the adoption of a more gradual annual revision strategy aligned with operating and maintenance costs or a five percent cap, whichever is lower.

Continuing commuter concessions, including various discounts for smart-card and NCMC users, will remain. The BMRCL emphasized the importance of gradual fare modifications to sustain financial health without imposing abrupt hikes, ensuring both service reliability and commuter affordability amid rising costs.

