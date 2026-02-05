Left Menu

Russia's 'Massive' Drone Attack Strikes Ukrainian Railways

Russia launched a significant drone offensive on Ukraine's railway infrastructure in the Sumy region, targeting energy sites and attempting to halt train traffic. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba condemned the attack as an act of terrorism against Ukrainian logistics, sharing images of the damage on Telegram.

Updated: 05-02-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia initiated a substantial drone assault on railway infrastructure in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, according to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba on Thursday.

The attack also specifically targeted the railway's energy infrastructure, Kuleba reported via the Telegram messaging platform, accompanying photos of the damaged railway cars.

Labeling the attack as 'another act of terrorism,' Kuleba emphasized the enemy's efforts to disrupt train traffic and challenged the logistics across Ukraine.

