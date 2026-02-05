Left Menu

Ready for Takeoff: HAL's Tejas LCA Awaits IAF Induction

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has prepared five Tejas light combat aircraft, awaiting delivery to the Indian Air Force. Despite contract delays due to slow delivery of GE Aerospace engines, the company remains confident in meeting its targets. The IAF seeks to bolster its reduced fighter squadron numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:23 IST
Ready for Takeoff: HAL's Tejas LCA Awaits IAF Induction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced on Thursday that five of its Tejas light combat aircraft are ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force. This comes after the Ministry of Defence, in February 2021, approved a colossal Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for procuring 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets.

Despite HAL's readiness, there are delays predominantly due to GE Aerospace's failure to meet engine supply deadlines. An official from HAL confirmed the readiness of five aircraft and noted that nine more have been built and flown, poised for delivery once engines are received from GE. All design and development issues are being promptly addressed.

Tejas is a versatile single-engine fighter aircraft, capable of high-threat operations. HAL is in discussions with the IAF to expedite delivery, having already received five engines from GE with a promising future supply outlook. The IAF is eager to integrate these aircraft to replenish its dwindling fighter squadrons.

TRENDING

1
GVSAP and Biocytogen Boost India's Biopharma Innovation with Expanded Collaboration

GVSAP and Biocytogen Boost India's Biopharma Innovation with Expanded Collab...

 India
2
TriNano Technologies Unveils Solar Game-Changer at National Startup Day

TriNano Technologies Unveils Solar Game-Changer at National Startup Day

 India
3
EU Greenlights €3 Billion German Cleantech Boost

EU Greenlights €3 Billion German Cleantech Boost

 Germany
4
West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controver...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026