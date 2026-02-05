Ready for Takeoff: HAL's Tejas LCA Awaits IAF Induction

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced on Thursday that five of its Tejas light combat aircraft are ready for delivery to the Indian Air Force. This comes after the Ministry of Defence, in February 2021, approved a colossal Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for procuring 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets.

Despite HAL's readiness, there are delays predominantly due to GE Aerospace's failure to meet engine supply deadlines. An official from HAL confirmed the readiness of five aircraft and noted that nine more have been built and flown, poised for delivery once engines are received from GE. All design and development issues are being promptly addressed.

Tejas is a versatile single-engine fighter aircraft, capable of high-threat operations. HAL is in discussions with the IAF to expedite delivery, having already received five engines from GE with a promising future supply outlook. The IAF is eager to integrate these aircraft to replenish its dwindling fighter squadrons.