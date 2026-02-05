Left Menu

Material Depot Secures $10 Million Funding To Revolutionize Home Interiors Market

Material Depot, a Bengaluru-based startup focused on home interiors, raised $10 million in Series A funding from Accel, Stellaris, and others. Aimed at expanding technology, product offerings, and offline reach, the company plans to increase its Experience Centres from 3 to over 30 within 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:52 IST
Material Depot Secures $10 Million Funding To Revolutionize Home Interiors Market
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based startup Material Depot announced on Thursday that it has successfully secured $10 million in Series A funding. The financing round was co-led by Accel and Stellaris Venture Partners, with additional backing from Whiteboard Capital, DeVC, Soma Capital, and MyAsiaVC. A group of angel investors, including prominent figures such as Livspace Founder Ramakant Sharma, BharatPe Founder Shashvat Nakrani, Curefoods Founder Ankit Nagori, and Tracxn Founder Abhishek Goyal, also contributed to this round.

Material Depot intends to utilize the capital influx to fortify its technology backbone, particularly focusing on supply chain and inventory planning. The startup aims to broaden its curated product portfolio and enhance its physical presence across various cities. Since its inception in 2022, the company has established three Experience Centres in Bengaluru.

Looking ahead, Material Depot is set to expand significantly, targeting the establishment of over 30 Experience Centres in the next 12 to 18 months. This expansion is part of its strategy to better serve an anticipated customer base of over 50,000, thereby marking its substantial growth in the competitive home interiors market.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy

West Bengal Assembly Debate Halted: Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controver...

 India
2
DA for Bengal govt staffers increased by 4 pc; allowance of ASHA, Anganwadi workers hiked by Rs 1,000: FinMin Chandrima Bhattacharya.

DA for Bengal govt staffers increased by 4 pc; allowance of ASHA, Anganwadi ...

 India
3
Legal Drama Unfolds: Supreme Court Reviews Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Legal Drama Unfolds: Supreme Court Reviews Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
4
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Revolutionize Cancer Care in Africa

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Revolutionize Cancer Care in Afric...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026