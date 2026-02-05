Material Depot Secures $10 Million Funding To Revolutionize Home Interiors Market

Bengaluru-based startup Material Depot announced on Thursday that it has successfully secured $10 million in Series A funding. The financing round was co-led by Accel and Stellaris Venture Partners, with additional backing from Whiteboard Capital, DeVC, Soma Capital, and MyAsiaVC. A group of angel investors, including prominent figures such as Livspace Founder Ramakant Sharma, BharatPe Founder Shashvat Nakrani, Curefoods Founder Ankit Nagori, and Tracxn Founder Abhishek Goyal, also contributed to this round.

Material Depot intends to utilize the capital influx to fortify its technology backbone, particularly focusing on supply chain and inventory planning. The startup aims to broaden its curated product portfolio and enhance its physical presence across various cities. Since its inception in 2022, the company has established three Experience Centres in Bengaluru.

Looking ahead, Material Depot is set to expand significantly, targeting the establishment of over 30 Experience Centres in the next 12 to 18 months. This expansion is part of its strategy to better serve an anticipated customer base of over 50,000, thereby marking its substantial growth in the competitive home interiors market.