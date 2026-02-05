Odisha Launches Black Swan Summit: Boosting Fintech and AI Innovation

The Government of Odisha, collaborating with the Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), kicked off the first-ever Black Swan Summit India in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. As part of the BharatNetra initiative, the summit is devoted to enhancing Odisha's ecosystem in fintech, insurtech, and artificial intelligence. The event prioritizes workforce readiness, establishing an educational-to-employment pipeline to meet the region's digital requirements.

A significant feature of this initiative is a five-month fintech and insurtech hybrid training program. Today, the initial group of students graduated, their program developed in collaboration with the National University of Singapore's Asian Institute of Digital Finance. To support these graduates, the state is signing 17 agreements with companies such as Bajaj General Insurance, Spice Money, and Vayana, ensuring direct job placement and market access for startups. Neil Parekh, Deputy Chairman of GFTN, emphasized fintech and insurtech as future job sectors, highlighting the necessity for youth exposure to these technologies due to their growing efficiency.

Parekh revealed that training 7,000 Odisha students aims to spur more startups and opportunities, focusing on high-paying jobs and swift talent development. GFTN CEO James Boey explained that the summit facilitates policy and technology debates, stimulating innovation. He articulated that the summit's debut seeks to convene global leaders and foster ongoing discussions through recorded reports and dialogues.

Boey highlighted that the summit's objective is to cement focus on fintech and insurtech advancements, as BharatNetra represents a five-year plan rather than a singular event. It serves as a bridge connecting Odisha with international markets. Boey stressed the event's intent to attract investment to the state, supporting local businesses poised for global expansion. By drawing international entrepreneurs and leaders, Odisha aims to create a supply-and-demand cycle enhancing economic impact. The MOUs signed during the event span job placements, women's inclusivity initiatives, and the development of an AI Technopark.

The Black Swan Summit India officially starts its sessions today, February 5, 2026, welcoming policymakers, technology experts, and investors from around the world. This follows planning since early 2025 during the Singapore President's visit to Odisha. Now, the summit's collaboration enters an execution phase focused on tangible outcomes within the digital finance sector. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)