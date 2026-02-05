Parliamentary Committee Criticizes Indian Railways Fare and Speed Practices

A parliamentary committee has slammed Indian Railways for charging full fare on RAC tickets, where passengers often do not receive a full berth for their journey.

The Public Accounts Committee advocated for a mechanism to refund part of the fare when services are not fully rendered.

The committee also called for an overhaul of the criteria for classifying trains as 'Superfast,' urging Indian Railways to adopt global standards and potentially raise the minimum speed benchmark to 100 kmph by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)