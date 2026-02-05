Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Criticizes Indian Railways Fare and Speed Practices

A parliamentary committee has criticized Indian Railways for charging full fare on Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets despite not providing full berth services. The committee also questioned Indian Railways' criteria for labeling trains as 'Superfast' and recommended revising standards to improve service efficiency and align with global practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:30 IST
A parliamentary committee has slammed Indian Railways for charging full fare on RAC tickets, where passengers often do not receive a full berth for their journey.

The Public Accounts Committee advocated for a mechanism to refund part of the fare when services are not fully rendered.

The committee also called for an overhaul of the criteria for classifying trains as 'Superfast,' urging Indian Railways to adopt global standards and potentially raise the minimum speed benchmark to 100 kmph by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

