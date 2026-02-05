Berger Paints Faces Profit Decline Amid New Labour Codes

Berger Paints India has announced an 8.3 percent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 271.35 crore for the December quarter of fiscal year 2026, down from Rs 295.97 crore in the same period the previous year.

The decline was primarily attributed to a net loss of Rs 53.31 crore resulting from the implementation of new Labour Codes. Despite these challenges, the company's profit before exceptional items and taxes increased by 2.82 percent to Rs 405.54 crore.

Revenue from operations experienced marginal growth, reaching Rs 2,983.97 crore in the December quarter, up from Rs 2,774.61 crore in the comparative period. Total expenses in the quarter amounted to Rs 2,627.12 crore, while total income, including other income, stood at Rs 3,014.50 crore. Berger Paints shares closed at Rs 472.35 on the BSE, marking a 1.61 percent decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)