India's Future-Ready Trade Deals Boost Global Confidence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India's trade agreements with the US and EU as enhancing global stability. Modi highlighted India's role in shaping a new world order and emphasized ongoing advancements across sectors. He challenged the Opposition on past governance while urging support for India's bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India's recent trade agreements with major powers like the United States and the European Union have cemented its position as a pivotal player in the evolving global order. In his address, Modi underscored that these 'future-ready' deals have bolstered global confidence in India's economic stability and potential.

The Prime Minister elaborated that the nation's efforts towards forging strategic partnerships were not just limited to commerce but spanned several sectors, including space, technology, and energy. As India moves towards realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', he stressed the importance of maintaining quality across all industries without compromise.

In a critique of the Opposition, Modi attributed past governance missteps to the current challenges and highlighted ongoing reforms in banking and public sector enterprises as indicative of his administration's resolve. Despite opposition protests, he confidently shared India's trajectory towards becoming a global economic powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

