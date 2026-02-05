Hims & Hers Launch Shakes Pharmaceutical Giants with Compounded Wegovy Pill

Hims & Hers has made waves by announcing the introduction of a compounded version of Novo Nordisk's branded weight-loss Wegovy pill at an initial price of $49 per month. This decision has put the spotlight on the pharmaceutical industry, particularly affecting giants like Novo and Eli Lilly, who saw their shares decline.

Industry experts have varied opinions on this move. Some, like David Wagner from Aptus Capital Advisors, describe the development as part of an ongoing market competition that creates buying opportunities. Meanwhile, other analysts are concerned about the legal implications and market dynamics, noting that such moves add uncertainty to investments in the obesity drug market.

Despite the controversy, the pill's introduction is poised to reshape the market, with Hims & Hers establishing itself as a key distribution hub. The announcement comes in the wake of recent earnings reports from Novo and Lilly, further stirring investor discussions about the future landscape of weight-loss medications.

