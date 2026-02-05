Delhi's Plastic Renaissance: Towards a Sustainable Future

In a landmark event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled PLASTINDIA 2026, propelling India towards becoming a leading hub in plastic processing. The exhibition, held in the national capital, spotlighted the growing significance of the plastic industry within the MSME sector.

Gupta urged industry players to integrate sustainability into their operations, highlighting the dual focus on innovation and responsible growth. She called for a revolutionary approach in manufacturing eco-friendly products and targeting a 100% plastic waste recycling goal.

Addressing Delhi's mounting plastic waste challenge, the Chief Minister outlined her government's strategies, including collateral-free loans for entrepreneurs and a target to kickstart 5,000 startups, aiming to make Delhi a global commercial powerhouse while fostering a greener environment.

