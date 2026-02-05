Left Menu

Delhi's Plastic Renaissance: Towards a Sustainable Future

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the PLASTINDIA 2026 exhibition, emphasizing India’s potential as a global plastic-processing hub. She advocated for innovation in eco-friendly manufacturing, recycling, and circular economy practices to address the plastic waste issue and strengthen the MSME sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 22:16 IST
In a landmark event, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled PLASTINDIA 2026, propelling India towards becoming a leading hub in plastic processing. The exhibition, held in the national capital, spotlighted the growing significance of the plastic industry within the MSME sector.

Gupta urged industry players to integrate sustainability into their operations, highlighting the dual focus on innovation and responsible growth. She called for a revolutionary approach in manufacturing eco-friendly products and targeting a 100% plastic waste recycling goal.

Addressing Delhi's mounting plastic waste challenge, the Chief Minister outlined her government's strategies, including collateral-free loans for entrepreneurs and a target to kickstart 5,000 startups, aiming to make Delhi a global commercial powerhouse while fostering a greener environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

